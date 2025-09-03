Kavitha enacting ‘new family drama’ to shield KCR from KLIS scam probe: TPCC Chief

Referring to Kavitha stating that her father had no role in the alleged Kaleshwaram scam, the TPCC chief alleged that she was cleverly attempting to portray KCR as innocent while blaming others in the family. “Nothing moved in Telangana without KCR’s orders. If what Kavitha says today is true, why did she remain silent earlier?” he asked.

He also alleged that the BRS had looted “lakhs of crores” in the name of irrigation projects and that the state exchequer had been turned into the family’s treasury.

He asserted that the Congress government had shown political will by transferring the case to the CBI and vowed that “no one in KCR’s family can now escape accountability.”