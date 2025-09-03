Kavitha enacting ‘new family drama’ to shield KCR from KLIS scam probe: TPCC Chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday alleged that MLC K Kavitha enacted a “new family drama” to shield her father and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and to divert people’s attention from the CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. He also alleged that Kavitha too had a role in the Kaleshwaram scam.
Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud said that the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice PC Ghose had already exposed large-scale corruption in the KLIS and held K Chandrasekhar Rao and his nephew, former minister T Harish Rao, responsible for that. Based on the report, the Assembly had decided to hand over the matter to the CBI, he added.
Referring to Kavitha stating that her father had no role in the alleged Kaleshwaram scam, the TPCC chief alleged that she was cleverly attempting to portray KCR as innocent while blaming others in the family. “Nothing moved in Telangana without KCR’s orders. If what Kavitha says today is true, why did she remain silent earlier?” he asked.
He also alleged that the BRS had looted “lakhs of crores” in the name of irrigation projects and that the state exchequer had been turned into the family’s treasury.
He asserted that the Congress government had shown political will by transferring the case to the CBI and vowed that “no one in KCR’s family can now escape accountability.”