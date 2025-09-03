Question of the day: What next for Kavitha?

HYDERABAD: As expected, the suspension of Kalvakuntla Kavitha from the BRS has set off a wave of speculation in state political circles. The daughter of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, once considered a natural inheritor of his political legacy, now stands outside the party fold. The question haunting political circles is simple but loaded: What will Kavitha do next?

For months, Kavitha had been pushing against the boundaries of the party. A leaked letter to her father in May, where she accused him of being surrounded by “devils”, marked the beginning of her open rebellion.

She sharpened her attack after the state government ordered a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, directly naming her cousin and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao and former MP J Santosh Kumar as responsible for the corruption taint around KCR. Her description of MLA G Jagadish Reddy as a “Lilliput” only deepened the rift.

The party leadership, after rounds of internal consultations, chose to suspend her. Sources close to the decision said KCR wanted to send a message that no one, not even his daughter, is above party discipline. But the fallout of this decision has now created a vacuum filled with intrigue.