Suspended BRS leader Kavitha quits BRS with a fusillade at Harish

HYDERABAD: A day after her suspension from the BRS, K Kavitha on Wednesday parted ways with the party her father K Chandrasekhar Rao founded.

Announcing her resignation from the BRS as well as the Legislative Council, she advised her father and brother to be wary of her cousins T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, who she alleged want to wrest control of the BRS. Kavitha said she would not join any political party immediately but would decide on her course of action after consulting Telangana Jagruthi activists and intellectuals.

In a presser, she launched a strong attack on Harish and Santosh, alleging that they were behind tapping phones during the BRS regime, including of her own staff and members of former IT minister and her brother KT Rama Rao’s team. “My father KCR is not the kind of person to tap phones. This was done by Harish and Santosh for their vested interests,” she alleged.

Kavitha alleged that in the 2018 Assembly elections, Harish disbursed additional funds to 20 candidates, questioning the source of the money. She claimed it came from corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.