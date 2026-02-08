Union Minister Kishan challenges CM Revanth to arrest KCR or resign

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Saturday challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to arrest BRS leader and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or step down if he lacked the courage to do so. Accusing the Congress of shielding KCR, Kishan Reddy demanded that the chief minister come clean on the alleged secret understanding between the ruling party and the BRS.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here, the Union minister alleged that the Congress was indulging in diversionary tactics and vote-bank politics ahead of the municipal elections to cover up its failure to implement election promises.

He claimed that both the Congress and the BRS were staging political dramas as they were unable to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi politically.

Kishan Reddy said infighting among Cabinet ministers over projects and contracts had come out in the open, and accused the chief minister of creating political controversies to divert public attention from these issues.