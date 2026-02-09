‘Not accident’: KTR seeks probe into FSL fire

HANAMKONDA: Claiming that the fire at Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was not an accident, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded that an inquiry by a retired judge be ordered into the incident.

Speaking to the media at the BRS party office in Hanamkonda, the BRS leader said: “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conspired to destroy evidence and tried to project it as a fire accident as he is A1 in 2020 ‘note for vote’ case, which is in the final stages.”

Referring to the FSL director’s press note and police First Information Report (FIR), he said: “The police version clearly mentioned that the computer lab, analysis data, server room, and 50 computers were gutted in the fire. But the FSL director issued a statement, stating that there was no loss of evidence. How is it possible, especially since the server room was totally gutted in the fire.”

“It’s clearly a conspiracy by Revanth Reddy to destroy the evidence and escape from the ‘note for vote’ case,” he alleged.

The BRS leader also said that “for the first time in the history, a government is involved in torching the evidence. This conspiracy by the government has provided an opportunity to several criminals to escape punishment”.