‘Not accident’: KTR seeks probe into FSL fire

HANAMKONDA: Claiming that the fire at Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was not an accident, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded that an inquiry by a retired judge be ordered into the incident.
Speaking to the media at the BRS party office in Hanamkonda, the BRS leader said: “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conspired to destroy evidence and tried to project it as a fire accident as he is A1 in 2020 ‘note for vote’ case, which is in the final stages.”
Referring to the FSL director’s press note and police First Information Report (FIR), he said: “The police version clearly mentioned that the computer lab, analysis data, server room, and 50 computers were gutted in the fire. But the FSL director issued a statement, stating that there was no loss of evidence. How is it possible, especially since the server room was totally gutted in the fire.”
“It’s clearly a conspiracy by Revanth Reddy to destroy the evidence and escape from the ‘note for vote’ case,” he alleged.
The BRS leader also said that “for the first time in the history, a government is involved in torching the evidence. This conspiracy by the government has provided an opportunity to several criminals to escape punishment”.
Rama Rao also alleged that the “chief minister himself ordered police and fire departments not to respond immediately” to the fire mishap at FSL. “The authorities stated that they got the information at 10 am. But they took three and a half hours to control the flame on the first floor. After that, within 30 minutes, they doused the flames in the second and third floors. These statements indicate to the chief minister’s conspiracy in the incident,” he added.
Alleging that the CM was acting with tacit support from influential figures in Delhi, he demanded that this angle too be thoroughly probed.
Stating that he had little confidence in the state police machinery, Rama Rao alleged that some sections of the force were functioning like the chief minister’s “private army” and challenged the Director General of Police to place all facts before the public if the department was truly “independent”.
Chamala dismisses KTR’s ‘baseless’ remarks against CM
HYDERABAD: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday hit back at BRS working president KT Rama Rao for linking the Forensic Science Laboratory fire accident to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. In a press statement issued here, the Bhongir MP alleged that the BRS leader was indulging in “baseless and malicious propaganda”, believing that such attacks would yield electoral gains.
Kiran Kumar said that the people would deliver a fitting reply to Rama Rao and the BRS in the municipal elections. He claimed that all material related to the phone-tapping case, including audio tapes, stored in the forensic laboratory were intact. “If there is any conspiracy, it would be from KTR’s side,” he alleged. Turning his fire on MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he said the BJP leader had no moral right to question the Congress over its poll guarantees.