ED arrests Hyderabad doctor for alleged hawala, money laundering cases

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate, Hyderabad, have arrested Dr Namrata, head of Srushti Fertility Center, in connection with an alleged hawala and money laundering case.

The agency registered the case based on FIRs filed by the Hyderabad City Police in connection with alleged illegal and secret surrogacy activities. ED officials are probing large cash transactions allegedly routed through hawala channels and have reportedly found money laundering links in the entire surrogacy episode.

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) remanded her to custody till February 20.

Dr Namrata was earlier arrested by the Gopalapuram Police Station in July last year in connection with serious allegations, including illegal surrogacy and child trafficking.