Shared honours mark Telangana civic election results

ADILABAD/SANGAREDDY/NALGONDA: The ruling Congress and the opposition BRS split honours in some municipalities across the state — there were clear majorities in northern and southern districts while the central region threw up several hung civic bodies, as per the results declared on Friday.

In the northern districts of Adilabad and Mancherial, Congress secured firm control in multiple urban local bodies. The party won the Mancherial Municipal Corporation with 44 of 60 divisions. The party will have its first mayor since the corporation was formed last year. Congress also won clear majorities in Chennur, Luxettipet and Nirmal municipalities. In Nirmal, Congress won 24 of 42 wards, while the BJP secured 13 and BRS two.

Several municipalities in the region returned fractured verdicts. Bellampally was evenly split between Congress and BRS with 14 wards each, while independents emerged as key players. Kagaznagar, Asifabad and Khanapur also saw no party reaching a majority. BRS, however, secured Kothapally municipality in alliance with the CPI.