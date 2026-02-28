Kavitha questions KCR's silence as Rouse Avenue Court dismisses Delhi excise policy case

HYDERABAD: Describing the case as politically motivated and the verdict as a complete vindication of her stand, Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Friday questioned the silence of senior BRS leadership, including former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, at the time of her arrest in the Delhi excise policy case, shortly after a court dismissed the case and cleared all the accused.

“Why was there no press conference? Why was I left to face political witch-hunt alone? Why was even basic social media support missing?” she asked, adding that the silence of the BRS leadership at that time allowed a free hand to the BJP to implement its “vindictive and misogynistic agenda”.

Speaking to the media after meeting representatives of the Farmers Commission at BRKR Bhavan, Kavitha thanked the judiciary, stating that the court had found even the core arguments of the prosecution to be without basis.

“From day one, I said this was a false case and that I would come out clean. Today, the verdict has proven the truth beyond doubt,” she said.

She, however, said the acquittal did not undo the personal cost of her incarceration for over five months.