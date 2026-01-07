Telangana High Court suspends CAT order quashing appointment of DG BrahMos

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin, on Wednesday granted interim suspension of the order passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench, dated December 29, 2025, which had quashed the appointment of Dr Jaiteerth R. Joshi as Director General (DG) of the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos.

The Bench granted four weeks’ time to the respondents to file their counters and two weeks thereafter for filing reply counters.

The Court was hearing a batch of two writ petitions filed by the Union of India, represented by the Secretary, Ministry of Defence, and by Dr Jaiteerth R. Joshi, challenging the CAT’s decision.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union of India, submitted that the applicant before the CAT, Dr Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu, had only 17 months of residual service, whereas Dr Joshi had a substantially longer service tenure of about six years, which was essential for BrahMos, a long-term strategic project.