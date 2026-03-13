SC disposes of plea over alleged defection of 10 BRS MLAs

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of contempt petitions over the alleged defection of 10 BRS MLAs to the Congress, after directing the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker to supply a copy of his decision on the disqualification pleas to the petitioners by Friday.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice AG Masih was hearing contempt petitions alleging non-compliance with its July 31, 2025 order, which had given three months to the Speaker to decide on the disqualification petitions.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that the Speaker had taken a decision on all pending disqualification petitions linked to the alleged defections. The court then disposed of the matter.

“The Office of the Speaker shall supply the order by tomorrow and the entire material to the petitioners within four days as is so required,” the bench said. Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the State of Telangana, submitted that nothing survives in the matter as the Speaker has already decided the petitions.

Singhvi also informed the court that some of the decisions have already been challenged before the Telangana High Court. Counsel for the petitioners told the court that copies of the Speaker’s decision had not yet been supplied, alleging delay tactics.

Following this submission, the court directed the Speaker’s office to furnish the order and related material to the petitioners within the stipulated time.