Telangana Assembly rocked on second day over alleged remarks by BRS MLC Tata Madhu against Speaker

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Legislative Assembly was rocked on the second day of the session on Tuesday over alleged derogatory remarks by BRS MLC Tata Madhu against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

As soon as the Assembly session commenced on Tuesday, BRS member T Harish Rao raised the alleged attack on BRS women MLAs outside the Assembly on Monday and questioned whether the Speaker had no responsibility to act against the erring police officers.

Reacting to this, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar said that BRS leaders had made derogatory remarks against his mother, not Harish Rao’s mother.

“You cannot control me with your threats. You should not be the one who is angry; I should be angry. The BRS leaders did not speak about your mother; they spoke about my mother,” the Speaker told Harish Rao emotionally.

The Speaker said that action would be taken against the officials if they misbehaved with BRS MLAs Sunitha Lakshma Reddy and Sabitha Indra Reddy, once he received an enquiry report.