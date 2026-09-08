Telangana Assembly rocked on second day over alleged remarks by BRS MLC Tata Madhu against Speaker

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Legislative Assembly was rocked on the second day of the session on Tuesday over alleged derogatory remarks by BRS MLC Tata Madhu against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.
As soon as the Assembly session commenced on Tuesday, BRS member T Harish Rao raised the alleged attack on BRS women MLAs outside the Assembly on Monday and questioned whether the Speaker had no responsibility to act against the erring police officers.
Reacting to this, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar said that BRS leaders had made derogatory remarks against his mother, not Harish Rao’s mother.
“You cannot control me with your threats. You should not be the one who is angry; I should be angry. The BRS leaders did not speak about your mother; they spoke about my mother,” the Speaker told Harish Rao emotionally.
The Speaker said that action would be taken against the officials if they misbehaved with BRS MLAs Sunitha Lakshma Reddy and Sabitha Indra Reddy, once he received an enquiry report.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met the Speaker in his chamber after the Assembly was adjourned for some time and consoled him.
BRS leaders Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao allegedly behaved inappropriately by removing their shirts in front of women police officials. They also allegedly used objectionable language against the Speaker and behaved in a manner that insulted the people of Telangana.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was distressed after seeing visuals of the Speaker in tears following the alleged personal abuse. He visited the Speaker’s chamber, consoled him, and expressed regret over the incidents that occurred outside the Assembly on Monday.
The Chief Minister assured the Speaker that the government would stand by him and that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible.