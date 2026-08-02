All 'chhanda chors' in BJP: Congress ups ante over Ram Mandir donation theft

The Congress on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, claiming that while not everyone in the BJP is a "chhanda chor", all the "chhanda chors" are in the ruling party.

Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari alleged that the "theft" at the Ram Mandir was not confined to donations but had begun as early as the time of the 'Shila Pujan'.

"I hail from the Awadh region myself, and between 1985 and 1990, I served as the Tourism Minister in the UP government. I have witnessed the Ram Janmabhoomi movement from very close quarters," Tiwari said at a press conference in New Delhi.

"I am not saying that everyone in the BJP is a 'chhanda chor', but all the 'chhanda chors' are in the BJP," the Congress leader said.