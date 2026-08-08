Rahul Gandhi reaches Prayagraj to interact with students, targets Yogi govt over jobs and paper leaks

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reached Prayagraj on Saturday to interact with students and competitive-exam aspirants, focusing on unemployment, paper leaks, stalled recruitment and the future of Uttar Pradesh’s youth ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The programme, titled ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, is being held in Prayagraj, a major centre for students preparing for competitive examinations. Congress leaders said around two lakh students and young people are expected to participate in the programme, which the party has projected as a platform for students to raise their concerns directly.

The Congress has stepped up its attack on the BJP government over alleged recruitment irregularities and unemployment. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai accused the government of being "scared" of growing anger among students.

"The government is scared because the youth are asking questions. They want jobs, they want transparency in examinations and they want accountability," Rai said, according to the Congress's account of the campaign.

The party has also used the slogan, "Job nahi milega, toh singhasan hilega" — if there are no jobs, the throne will shake — in its mobilisation campaign. Posters carrying the message have appeared in Prayagraj ahead of Gandhi’s programme.