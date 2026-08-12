From caste Arithmetic to Gen-Z: How UP’s political battlefield is undergoing a generational shift

Who is Gen-Z, and how did it become a political force?

Gen-Z broadly refers to those born from the late 1990s through the 2000s, with a significant section now entering the electorate. Unlike traditional vote banks, Gen-Z is not defined primarily by caste identity, inherited political loyalty or attachment to a particular political leader.

Its political environment is shaped by smartphones, Instagram, YouTube and short-form video platforms. But its concerns are rooted in lived realities: employment, competitive examinations, paper leaks, education, inflation and opportunities for economic mobility.

The current political visibility of this generation can be traced, in part, to the student protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Jantar Mantar, one of the country's most prominent sites for public demonstrations, became a focal point for students and young job aspirants protesting over examination irregularities, recruitment-related concerns and paper leaks.

What made the protests politically significant was not merely the gathering itself, but the manner in which the mobilisation travelled beyond the protest site. Videos and messages circulated rapidly on social media, allowing young people outside conventional political structures to participate in the conversation.

The protests brought issues such as jobs, examinations, recruitment and accountability into the political spotlight, and demonstrated to political parties that digitally connected young people could mobilise around issues without necessarily being attached to a political organisation.

From the streets of Jantar Mantar, the youth issue has now moved into the electoral arena in Uttar Pradesh.