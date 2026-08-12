From caste Arithmetic to Gen-Z: How UP’s political battlefield is undergoing a generational shift

For decades, politics in Uttar Pradesh has revolved around caste arithmetic. Political parties built their electoral strategies around social identities, community loyalties and traditional vote banks, constantly recalibrating their social coalitions. But ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, a new demographic appears to have moved to centre stage, Gen-Z.
The generation that grew up with smartphones, social media and instant access to information is becoming increasingly politically visible. Its concerns, jobs, competitive examinations, paper leaks, education, inflation and opportunities are now finding a prominent place in political discourse. And parties across the spectrum are scrambling to engage with it.
Who is Gen-Z, and how did it become a political force?
Gen-Z broadly refers to those born from the late 1990s through the 2000s, with a significant section now entering the electorate. Unlike traditional vote banks, Gen-Z is not defined primarily by caste identity, inherited political loyalty or attachment to a particular political leader.
Its political environment is shaped by smartphones, Instagram, YouTube and short-form video platforms. But its concerns are rooted in lived realities: employment, competitive examinations, paper leaks, education, inflation and opportunities for economic mobility.
The current political visibility of this generation can be traced, in part, to the student protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
Jantar Mantar, one of the country's most prominent sites for public demonstrations, became a focal point for students and young job aspirants protesting over examination irregularities, recruitment-related concerns and paper leaks.
What made the protests politically significant was not merely the gathering itself, but the manner in which the mobilisation travelled beyond the protest site. Videos and messages circulated rapidly on social media, allowing young people outside conventional political structures to participate in the conversation.
The protests brought issues such as jobs, examinations, recruitment and accountability into the political spotlight, and demonstrated to political parties that digitally connected young people could mobilise around issues without necessarily being attached to a political organisation.
From the streets of Jantar Mantar, the youth issue has now moved into the electoral arena in Uttar Pradesh.
Rahul Gandhi takes the battle to Prayagraj
One of the most prominent recent attempts to engage this demographic came from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who addressed the Chhatron Ki Goonj programme in Prayagraj on August 8.
The Congress event focused on issues at the heart of the youth mobilisation, paper leaks, unemployment, recruitment processes and education. The party claimed that 1.74 lakh students registered online for the programme.
The choice of Prayagraj was also significant. The city is one of Uttar Pradesh's biggest centres for students and competitive-exam aspirants and has a long association with the state's education and recruitment ecosystem.
Rahul Gandhi's outreach was not an isolated political intervention. It came amid a wider competition among political parties to connect with younger voters who increasingly consume political content through digital platforms.
The political campaign is therefore moving beyond rallies, posters and traditional media. Reels, influencers, YouTube videos and direct digital engagement are becoming important tools in the battle for young voters.
Modi's digital outreach to Gen-Z
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also sought to directly address the concerns of young Indians.
On July 23, amid student protests over examination irregularities, Modi posted a late-night video on social media addressing concerns surrounding paper leaks. He spoke about the impact of such irregularities on students and emphasised the need for stronger action against examination malpractice.
The format itself was significant. Rather than relying solely on a conventional speech or rally, the Prime Minister used a direct, informal digital communication style aimed at reaching young audiences on platforms where they spend considerable time.
Modi has also addressed young people through initiatives such as the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, where he highlighted the role of Gen-Z in India's development and nation-building.
The BJP's larger strategy combines such digital outreach with organisational efforts to connect with students, young professionals, entrepreneurs and content creators.
Akhilesh turns to influencers
The Samajwadi Party is pursuing its own digital-first strategy.
Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has engaged with more than 200 digital creators and influencers, seeking to communicate directly with younger audiences rather than relying exclusively on traditional media.
The SP's messaging has focused on paper leaks, unemployment, inflation and education—issues that resonate strongly with students and young job seekers.
The party is also promoting younger leaders such as Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj, using reels and short videos to amplify their political interventions.
SP MP Dimple Yadav has also visibly associated herself with the student movement. Her participation in protests at Jantar Mantar over examination-related concerns further strengthened the party's engagement with student and youth issues.
The SP's approach is therefore centred on digital influence, issue-based mobilisation and younger political faces.
BJP: Organisation meets digital outreach
The BJP, meanwhile, is combining its traditional organisational machinery with a targeted youth strategy.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to engage directly with students at universities and professional institutions, while the RSS is also focusing on outreach among young people and across campuses.
The party is looking at youth-oriented organisational structures involving students, competitive-exam aspirants, entrepreneurs and digital creators.
BJP leaders are also increasingly using Instagram reels, X and other short-form digital formats to communicate with younger audiences.
The strategy combines governance outreach, organisational mobilisation and digital communication.
BSP's generational pitch
The BSP is also attempting to make its politics more relevant to a younger generation.
At a recent event in Hathras, BSP leader Akash Anand referred to Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav as “uncles”, seeking to underline a generational contrast and project himself as a younger political voice.
The remark was significant because it showed how even parties with established political identities are attempting to frame their leadership and messaging in generational terms.
The BSP is thus attempting to retain its traditional political base while simultaneously presenting a younger face to voters.
Even Mohan Bhagwat is engaging Gen-Z
The significance of Gen-Z has now extended beyond electoral politics.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has addressed the concerns of Gen-Z and Gen Alpha, describing younger generations as honest and cautioning against automatically branding protesting students as anti-national.
He has stressed the need for dialogue, empathy and logical engagement with young people.
The intervention underlines how the concerns of younger Indians have moved beyond party politics and into a broader national debate about aspirations, education, employment and the relationship between young citizens and institutions.
Why does Gen-Z matter?
The numbers explain the political rush.
Recent political estimates suggest that Gen-Z accounts for around 15% of Uttar Pradesh's electorate, or roughly 2.07 crore voters. This is an estimate rather than an official Census or Election Commission classification. Even so, the size of the cohort makes it difficult for political parties to ignore.
More importantly, even a 3–5 percentage-point shift within this cohort could prove decisive in closely contested constituencies.
Uttar Pradesh's electoral history demonstrates how relatively small differences in vote share can translate into huge differences in seats.
In the 2012 Assembly election, the Samajwadi Party secured 29.15% of the vote against the BSP's 25.91%—a margin of just 3.24 percentage points—yet won 224 seats, compared with the BSP's 80.
The 2022 Assembly election reinforced the same pattern. The BJP won 255 seats with 41.29% of the vote, while the SP secured 111 seats with 32.06%. The BJP-led NDA eventually formed the government with 273 seats.
The message is clear: in Uttar Pradesh, marginal shifts in votes can produce major swings in Assembly seats.
That is why Gen-Z has become a strategic focus.
Its importance, however, is not merely numerical. Gen-Z is a fluid, digitally connected and issue-driven constituency. A paper leak, recruitment controversy, examination result or unemployment-related issue can rapidly become a political flashpoint, amplified through social media and capable of mobilising young people beyond traditional party structures.
“There was a time when political parties used to be after the Dalit vote bank. But now Gen-Z seems to have taken centre stage,” says Dr Shashikant Pandey, Head of the Department of Political Science at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow.
According to Pandey, the defining feature of Gen-Z is its fluidity. Its political preferences are not necessarily tied to one party or leader, while issues such as employment and education can trigger rapid mobilisation.
For political parties, that makes Gen-Z both an attractive electoral opportunity and an unpredictable constituency.
The new political equation
The emergence of Gen-Z does not mean Uttar Pradesh's traditional caste-based political structure has disappeared.
Instead, a generational layer is being added to the state's established electoral calculations.
The first-time voter entering the electoral system today is also a smartphone user, a consumer of short-form political content and, increasingly, a participant in online political conversations.
That voter may still carry a caste identity, but caste is no longer necessarily the only lens through which political choices are made.
For the BJP, the challenge is to convert organisational strength and governance messaging into youth trust. For the SP, it is to turn digital engagement into votes. For Congress, the task is to transform youth mobilisation around employment and paper leaks into a broader political constituency. The BSP is seeking to combine its established political identity with a younger leadership pitch. And the competition is only beginning.
Uttar Pradesh's caste arithmetic may remain intact, but a new generational arithmetic is being written alongside it. Gen-Z has emerged as a parallel centre of political gravity, and ahead of 2027, every major political player wants to influence where that gravity settles.