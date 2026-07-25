Paper leak mafia will face jail or hell, says CM Yogi Adityanath; backs proposed anti-paper leak law

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, alleging that the paper leak mafia was their legacy and asserting that those involved in paper leak syndicates would be dealt with strictly.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Central Government is bringing such a stringent law against the paper leak mafia that it will provide for a minimum punishment of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore for those found guilty," the Chief Minister said while addressing a public gathering in Fatehpur district were he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 125 development projects worth more than Rs 489 crore.

Yogi alleged that the Samajwadi Party and the Congress had exploited the youth and were now "shedding crocodile tears."

“We are grateful to the Prime Minister, who has taken major decisions over the past three days keeping students' futures in mind. These paper leak mafias will be reduced to dust,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister said the NEET re-examination was conducted within the stipulated time so that students did not lose an academic year and that the results were also declared on time.

“Some members of the syndicate leaked the question paper. They were arrested, and several officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) were dismissed. Some people were arrested, their properties would be confiscated, and they will be punished. These are tough steps taken by PM Modi, keeping the future of students in mind. I wholeheartedly welcome, congratulate and thank him for the steps taken by the Centre."