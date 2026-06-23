After Lucknow fire tragedy, UP government orders crackdown on 48 coaching centres across state

LUCKNOW: As the SIT-led investigation into the devastating Lucknow fire gathered pace on Tuesday, authorities launched a statewide safety crackdown, sealing around 48 coaching centres for alleged safety and compliance violations.
Police and administrative teams conducted inspections at hotels and coaching institutes in Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Noida, Farrukhabad, Bulandshahr, Bijnore, Firozabad, Hapur and Varanasi. So far, 30 coaching centres have been sealed in Kanpur, two each in Varanasi and Noida, one in Mathura and five in Hapur.
In Kanpur, the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) sealed 30 coaching institutes after inspections found alleged violations of building and safety norms. The institutes sealed included Physics Wallah, Workspace, Mahendraraj and Sanjeev Rathore Chemistry. The action came after two young animation artists from Kanpur were among the 15 people who died in the Lucknow fire on Monday.
In Varanasi, the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) sealed two coaching centres, including Allen Coaching Centre. Officials said the buildings were not constructed according to required standards and lacked approved building plans.
In Mathura, officials sealed the Aakash Institute after an inspection found classrooms partitioned with plywood and empty fire safety boxes. Around 600 students prepare for NEET and JEE examinations at the institute.
In Gautam Buddh Nagar, a joint team of the District Inspector of Schools, the City Magistrate and the Fire Department sealed Om Coaching Centre in Sector 104 after finding that it lacked departmental registration and the mandatory Fire Department No Objection Certificate (NOC).
In Meerut, inspections at coaching centres on PL Sharma Road found that fire extinguishers at several institutes had expired. In Farrukhabad, a joint team of the administration, police and Fire Department inspected coaching centres and commercial buildings. In Firozabad, a joint team inspected around a dozen coaching centres and hotels, sealing a hotel after detecting serious irregularities. In Bulandshahr, authorities inspected 12 coaching centres to check compliance with safety norms.
Meanwhile, post-mortem examinations of the Lucknow fire victims were completed and the bodies were handed over to their families.
Investigators have found that the building where the fire broke out was illegal. A demolition order had been issued in 2016, but was later cancelled. Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Vice-Chairman Prathamesh Kumar said building owner Virendra Shukla had been served a notice and asked to respond within 15 days. He added that the building would be demolished.
Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested four accused, including Virendra Shukla. Six LDA officials have been suspended, while action may also be taken against 14 others.
The incident has also reached the Human Rights Commission. Social worker Laxmikant Singh has filed a complaint seeking compensation of Rs 1 crore for the victims and action against officials responsible for the incident. He has also demanded registration of an FIR against the LDA Vice-Chairman and other alleged offenders.