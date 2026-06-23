After Lucknow fire tragedy, UP government orders crackdown on 48 coaching centres across state

LUCKNOW: As the SIT-led investigation into the devastating Lucknow fire gathered pace on Tuesday, authorities launched a statewide safety crackdown, sealing around 48 coaching centres for alleged safety and compliance violations.

Police and administrative teams conducted inspections at hotels and coaching institutes in Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Noida, Farrukhabad, Bulandshahr, Bijnore, Firozabad, Hapur and Varanasi. So far, 30 coaching centres have been sealed in Kanpur, two each in Varanasi and Noida, one in Mathura and five in Hapur.

In Kanpur, the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) sealed 30 coaching institutes after inspections found alleged violations of building and safety norms. The institutes sealed included Physics Wallah, Workspace, Mahendraraj and Sanjeev Rathore Chemistry. The action came after two young animation artists from Kanpur were among the 15 people who died in the Lucknow fire on Monday.

In Varanasi, the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) sealed two coaching centres, including Allen Coaching Centre. Officials said the buildings were not constructed according to required standards and lacked approved building plans.

In Mathura, officials sealed the Aakash Institute after an inspection found classrooms partitioned with plywood and empty fire safety boxes. Around 600 students prepare for NEET and JEE examinations at the institute.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, a joint team of the District Inspector of Schools, the City Magistrate and the Fire Department sealed Om Coaching Centre in Sector 104 after finding that it lacked departmental registration and the mandatory Fire Department No Objection Certificate (NOC).

In Meerut, inspections at coaching centres on PL Sharma Road found that fire extinguishers at several institutes had expired. In Farrukhabad, a joint team of the administration, police and Fire Department inspected coaching centres and commercial buildings. In Firozabad, a joint team inspected around a dozen coaching centres and hotels, sealing a hotel after detecting serious irregularities. In Bulandshahr, authorities inspected 12 coaching centres to check compliance with safety norms.