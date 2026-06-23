Lucknow fire: Building marked for demolition in 2016, order revoked within two months

The three-storey commercial building where a fire killed 15 people had been served a demolition notice in 2016 for unauthorised construction, but the order was withdrawn within two months, according to a UP government statement issued late Monday night.

The building, located in Sector D of the upscale Aliganj Scheme locality, was originally allotted on July 11, 1980, to Vijay Kumar, son of Rameshwar Sahay, under a hire-purchase scheme through a lottery system.

Following the execution of the agreement on November 4, 1980, possession of the property was handed over to the allottee.

In 2005, the property was registered in the names of Vijay Kumar and his wife, Usha, through a sale deed. They subsequently sold the property to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla on January 19, 2013.

On August 7, 2014, the Lucknow Development Authority completed the mutation process in favour of Virendra and Surendra.

The building, spread over approximately 1,992 square feet, received approval for a residential-use building plan on August 20, 2014, under the self-certification building plan scheme.

However, unauthorised construction was later found on the premises. The Lucknow Development Authority subsequently registered a case against Virendra Pratap Shukla.