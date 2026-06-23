Lucknow fire: LDA issues demolition notice for three-storey building; SIT begins probe

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has issued a demolition notice for the commercial building in Aliganj where a fire claimed at least 15 lives, officials said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe the tragedy, visited the site on Tuesday morning and began its investigation into the incident.

The SIT, formed on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, comprises Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Amrit Abhijat and Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone, Praveen Kumar.

"We have come here and will investigate all aspects of the incident. We will complete the probe within the stipulated time and ensure necessary action," Praveen Kumar told reporters at the site.

Before the SIT team arrived, a six-member team of forensic laboratory experts had reached the spot in the morning and started examining the scene.

The investigation is aimed at ascertaining the cause of the fire, possible lapses and responsibility in connection with the blaze that broke out in the three-storey commercial building on Usha Mehta Marg in Sector D of Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday.