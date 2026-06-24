Lucknow fire tragedy: UP govt asks district admninstrations to launch drive against unregistered coaching centres

LUCKNOW: Following a deadly fire at a commercial building housing an animation studio and a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj that claimed 15 lives on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued directives to the respective district administrations across the state to launch a special drive against the unregistered coaching institutes.

The government has also directed the conduct of safety audits of all the registered centres, amid a renewed focus on student safety and regulatory compliance.

According to the state’s higher education minister, Yogendra Upadhyay, all district magistrates have been instructed to carry out a comprehensive survey of the coaching institutes being operated in their districts and to prepare a detailed list of such establishments.

According to the directions issued by the Higher Education Department, the coaching centres being run without registration under the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act, 2002, would face action as per the provisions of the law.

The government has also ordered an inspection of registered coaching institutes to assess compliance with the safety and infrastructure norms.

The inspections will be conducted to ensure the safety of the building and evaluate fire-fighting arrangements, electrical safety and other essential facilities available for the students.

The minister said the state government was working towards a safe, organised and reliable educational environment for the students preparing for higher education and competitive examinations.