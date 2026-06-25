A leap from deadly Lucknow fire leaves 26-year-old survivor battling paralysis, severe injuries

LUCKNOW: As flames tore through a commercial building in Lucknow on Monday, killing 15 people, Jayant Gupta, 26, made a split-second decision to jump from the second floor in a desperate bid to save his life.
Four days later, he remains in hospital battling severe injuries that have left the lower half of his body paralysed.
Doctors at King George's Medical University (KGMU), where specialists from seven departments are treating him, say his recovery is likely to be long and extremely challenging.
Dr Avdhesh Yadav, a neurosurgeon at KGMU, said the patient had fractures in both legs. “His legs have become paralysed and are completely numb. This is known as a complete cord injury. The chances of recovery are very low. However, it remains to be seen how much improvement occurs over the time,” he said.
Jayant landed on an iron grille after jumping from the burning building. He sustained critical injuries and lost consciousness before being rushed to KGMU's Trauma Centre.
Doctors said he suffered multiple rib fractures. The 10th rib on the right side and the 9th rib on the left side were severely damaged, causing injuries to his lungs as well. As a result, he has been placed on ICD support and remains under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Both his hands were also badly burnt in the incident.
Doctors said a severe injury at the D-10 level of the spinal cord had resulted in paraplegia. They also found blood accumulation around both lungs (bilateral haemothorax) along with multiple rib fractures. He was in a state of shock when admitted to hospital.
An MRI scan revealed a serious ligament injury in the spine between the D-9 and D-11 vertebral levels, doctors said.
Dr Yadav said a multidisciplinary team comprising experts from the ICU and trauma surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, respiratory medicine, plastic surgery and pulmonology departments had been formed to ensure the best possible treatment for Jayant. He added that specialists from other departments would also be consulted if required.
Doctors said their primary goal was to ensure Jayant received the best possible care and recovered as quickly as possible.
Jayant is fully conscious and responding appropriately to medical instructions, according to doctors. His blood pressure and other vital parameters remain stable. “He is breathing normally without assistance and does not require ventilator support,” said Dr Yadav.
Jayant jumped to save his life as he is the sole breadwinner of the family, which includes his elderly father and younger brother. The 26-year-old had been working at Head Hopper Studio with a monthly salary of Rs 50,000.
The studio had been operating from the ill-fated building since June 2022.
Jayant had trained in animation at MAAC India and created several notable 3D character designs, including Textured Carbine and Wonder Woman.
Over the years, he developed expertise in hard-surface 3D modelling and texturing. More recently, he had focused on character modelling for animation projects.