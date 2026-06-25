A leap from deadly Lucknow fire leaves 26-year-old survivor battling paralysis, severe injuries

LUCKNOW: As flames tore through a commercial building in Lucknow on Monday, killing 15 people, Jayant Gupta, 26, made a split-second decision to jump from the second floor in a desperate bid to save his life.

Four days later, he remains in hospital battling severe injuries that have left the lower half of his body paralysed.

Doctors at King George's Medical University (KGMU), where specialists from seven departments are treating him, say his recovery is likely to be long and extremely challenging.

Dr Avdhesh Yadav, a neurosurgeon at KGMU, said the patient had fractures in both legs. “His legs have become paralysed and are completely numb. This is known as a complete cord injury. The chances of recovery are very low. However, it remains to be seen how much improvement occurs over the time,” he said.

Jayant landed on an iron grille after jumping from the burning building. He sustained critical injuries and lost consciousness before being rushed to KGMU's Trauma Centre.

Doctors said he suffered multiple rib fractures. The 10th rib on the right side and the 9th rib on the left side were severely damaged, causing injuries to his lungs as well. As a result, he has been placed on ICD support and remains under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Both his hands were also badly burnt in the incident.