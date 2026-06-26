Ram temple donation scam: Congress demands SC-monitored probe, dissolution of Trust

Amid the row over alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Congress on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe and the dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Hitting out at the BJP-RSS, the opposition party said the "self-proclaimed protectors of Hinduism" have been completely exposed with the revelations of the theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that after using Ayodhya for their divisive politics, the BJP-RSS "looted" from donations of ordinary devotees and made a complete mockery of their sentiments.

On the one hand, the BJP wants to control registered trusts through "draconian" FCRA rules, and on the other hand completely unregistered entities like the RSS are free to "loot and plunder" the temples of our country, he said.

"The Sangh Parivar's farce of being true Hindus is even further exposed because the FIR registered currently does not even name the trustees who were entrusted with temple funds. Instead, the UP Police SIT has only identified low-level office bearers without implicating those at the top of this mega racket," Venugopal said on X.

Only an independent investigation headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge will unearth the magnitude of this "temple loot", he added.