Can electoral momentum from Bengal and Assam shape BJP’s UP strategy?

LUCKNOW: Presenting itself as a pan-India political force beyond the regional and linguistic tangents by ensuring Mamata Banerjee’s ouster in West Bengal, striking a hat-trick in Assam with an expanded tally and registering its presence, though little, in Keralam, the ruling BJP is likely to go into the 2027 UP Assembly elections, early next year, doubling down on its identity politics while highlighting its infrastructural achievements.

Political experts believe that the victories in West Bengal and Assam would help the party, which is seeking a third term in Uttar Pradesh, create a sense of inevitability to influence undecided voters and suppress opposition morale. These victories may set the stage for a campaign of the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, politically the most crucial state in the country, focused on nationalistic continuity.

Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, as was reiterated by BJP national president Nitin Nabin recently, the poll momentum of the BJP would get a natural boost in UP through the twin victories.

With cadres in high spirits and ready to take on a belligerent opposition — the Samajwadi Party and its ally Congress — the ruling party has already gone into poll mode, strategizing policies to neutralize the opposition’s Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (PDA) narrative, especially after biting the dust in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when its tally of 62 in 2019 dwindled to 33 in 2024.

Political experts say that BJP’s performance in Bengal and Assam could potentially push it to adopt a more aggressive strategy woven around development issues like highways, airports, and industrial corridors, while flagging the appeasement policy of the opposition parties and countering it with a strong Hindutva narrative.

Besides reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards crime, the BJP will try to capitalise on the opposition’s stance on the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill. In a recent public rally at Varanasi, PM Modi launched a direct attack on the SP, calling it anti-women and siding with parties like Congress, DMK, and TMC, which ensured the blocking of women’s quota in legislatures.