After Bihar win, Tawde and team work on BJP's formula for 300-plus seats in 2027 UP polls

LUCKNOW: Keeping in sight the target of over 300 seats, the number the BJP won in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde entered the poll arena, pledging not to repeat the mistake of coining slogans such as 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' for the upcoming electoral battle in the state.

After leading the BJP to an impressive win in Bihar in 2025, Tawde is playing a crucial role in Uttar Pradesh, where relations between the party's organisation and the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have come under scrutiny from time to time. Tawde, the state BJP in-charge, is playing the role of a link between the two.

Tawde has been active in UP for the past few months, overseeing matters ranging from the expansion of the Yogi cabinet to putting together a team for state president Pankaj Chaudhary. Tawde's influence has also been evident in various state-level appointments. He has actively worked to improve coordination and synergy between the government and the party organisation.

Known for his inclusive approach, he is well-positioned to manage the Uttar Pradesh BJP.

To strengthen Vinod Tawde's team, the BJP central leadership appointed the party's national secretary Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, Rajya Sabha member Pradeep Verma from Jharkhand and former MLA Anant Ojha as co-in-charges. Tawde is leading the team, with Patel looking after the Kashi and Kanpur-Bundelkhand regions, Verma assigned the Awadh and Gorakhpur regions, and Ojha entrusted with western UP and the Braj region. Medha Kulkarni, also a co-in-charge in Tawde's UP team, is stationed at the party headquarters in Lucknow to supervise women and youth outreach programmes.