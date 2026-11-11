Akhilesh, Shivpal caution SP leaders against aggressive remarks ahead of 2027 UP polls

LUCKNOW: With the UP Assembly polls just a few months away, the Samajwadi Party is treading cautiously, especially when it comes to its image and perception among the people.

On Diwali day, the party’s national general secretary and Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle, Shivpal Yadav, issued a stern warning to partymen. In no uncertain terms, he told the party cadre to be disciplined and not indulge in making any boisterous claims about government formation in order to prevent the BJP from trying to tarnish the party’s image among voters.

“If any party worker threatens people by saying, ‘We will deal with you once our government comes to power’, the district president should immediately expel him from the party,” Shivpal said.

Even the party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, had cautioned party leaders against making aggressive statements a month ago.

With the 2027 Assembly elections just three months away, the SP fears that the BJP could deliberately provoke its leaders into making inflammatory remarks and then use them to corner and discredit the party by calling it a hub of rowdy elements.

This fear is not misplaced. Notably, before the 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP had already built a narrative against the SP by highlighting statements made by its MPs and MLAs and linking the party’s red caps with hooliganism.