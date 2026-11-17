Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday challenged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to turn his trademark bulldozer towards the Election Commission (EC), questioning his claim that 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been deleted from electoral rolls.
Yadav alleged that Adityanath had not repeated the claim since making the initial statement, suggesting that the Election Commission had warned him against doing so.
"The truth is that the Election Commission has threatened him, telling him that from now onwards he should not mention the deletion of 1.27 crore Hindu votes. Otherwise, the Election Commission would not be able to help him," Yadav told reporters.
"Imagine, you are the most powerful person in Uttar Pradesh and you have a particular fondness for bulldozers. We would say that the chief minister should turn the steering of his bulldozer towards the Election Commission. If he does not agree with what is being said, let him take it towards the poll panel," he said.
Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the EC's database did not contain information on voters' religion or caste and ruled out any conspiracy by the poll panel, officials or political parties to target a particular community.
Rinwa was responding to allegations that 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been removed from the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.
Questioning the source of Adityanath's figures, Yadav asked whether the chief minister had access to some divine or technological source of information.
"Does the chief minister have some divine power or some celestial source of information? Which satellite or technology has told him that 1.27 crore Hindu votes have been deleted? He has accepted that Hindu votes have been deleted. Does he know whether those voters were Sanatanis or not?" he said.
The SP chief maintained that the real concern was the alleged targeting of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) voters, comprising backward classes, Dalits and minorities, during the revision exercise.
"The truth is that there was a conspiracy to delete PDA votes. The votes of backward classes, Dalits, tribals and our Muslim brothers were being targeted," he alleged.
Yadav also accused the BJP of attempting to bring voters from other states, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, into Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls.
He said the party would conduct a booth-wise examination of the voter lists, adding that while eligible voters must be included, any attempt at manipulation should be resisted.
The SP chief further warned of possible discrepancies between the final electoral rolls provided to political parties and the copies available with presiding officers at polling booths. He alleged that names of SP supporters, PDA voters and other opposition supporters could be removed on a large scale and urged party workers to remain vigilant.
Citing instances in other states, Yadav questioned the EC's handling of electoral rolls and its accountability towards eligible voters whose names had been excluded. He said there had been cases where voters initially left out were subsequently found eligible for inclusion after judicial scrutiny.
(With inputs from PTI)