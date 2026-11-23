The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress are moving towards a seat-sharing agreement for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the two parties expected to finalise the alliance in the coming days, their leaders said on Monday following initial discussions in New Delhi.

Leaders from both parties described the discussions as "positive" and expressed optimism about finalising the seat-sharing arrangement within two to four days.

The meeting was held at the residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari in New Delhi.

Sources said Congress leaders handed over a list of seats to their SP counterparts during the brief meeting, identifying the constituencies from which they want to field their candidates.

A source present at the meeting told PTI that the Congress side submitted a list of seats to the SP leaders, who said they would study it and revert.

Samajwadi Party (SP) general secretary leader Ram Gopal Yadav said the discussions were held in a "very cordial atmosphere" and that the two sides had "listened to each other's views".

"We expect to complete the alliance within the next two to three days. The second round of talks will be held tomorrow," Yadav said.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the two parties were moving in the right direction.

"The meeting went very well and was positive. We will reach an agreement very soon...it is almost finalised," he said.