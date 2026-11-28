Congress MP Imran Masood stated that the two Saharanpur district assembly seats for which the Samajwadi Party (SP) has already named candidates rightfully "belong to the Congress." He called on SP president Akhilesh Yadav to show generosity and accommodate his party.

Emphasizing that the Congress party's stance is "very clear," Masood affirmed that they remain committed to contesting the upcoming assembly elections in alliance with the SP and support Yadav's bid to become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

"But our only demand is that we too should be given space," Masood told PTI Videos here.

"Both those seats belong to the Congress. The Congress won them in 2017. In 2022, the Samajwadi Party won them because I had joined the Samajwadi Party. If you look at the electoral equations in those constituencies, whenever the Samajwadi Party contested without me, the party had no presence there," Masood said when asked about the SP naming candidates for the two Saharanpur seats.

If the Congress leaves seats in which it has a strong base, then what will be left with it, he argued. On the SP offering the Congress 26 seats, Masood said underestimating the Congress in this manner is not a good thing.

The Congress cannot contest polls by surrendering itself, he said.

He further said Yadav is a very senior leader who wants to become the chief minister and he must show a big heart by giving the Congress some room.