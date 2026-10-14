Allahabad HC directs UP to hold panchayat polls within three months

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court, on Wednesday, directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold polls to three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions in Uttar Pradesh within three months. The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justices Ajit Kumar and Garima Prashad.

The court also dismissed petitions challenging the decision to appoint outgoing village heads as administrators, which alleged that the move was illegal. In its verdict, the court said the current village heads would continue as administrators until the elections were held. This means they would remain in the role for the next three months. A division bench delivered the verdict after a three-hour hearing.

The court said the OBC Commission, set up by the government to conduct a caste census in the state, would continue its work without any hindrance, but the election process would not depend on the commission’s work. Elections would be held under the existing rules and framework, with the provision for 27% reservation for OBCs being followed.

Notably, UP has three-tier rural civic bodies, including 57,695 gram panchayats, 826 Kshetra (block) Panchayats and 75 Zila Panchayats.

The petitioner had moved the Allahabad High Court, seeking a direction to the State Election Commission to place on record a detailed, time-bound schedule for the completion of the entire panchayat election process well before the expiry of the district panchayat tenure.

"It is expected from respondent No. 2 (State Election Commission) that the entire schedule for holding the election should be finalised and brought on record before the next date of listing," the court observed while allowing the plea by Dashrath Yadav.