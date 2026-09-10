BJP using communal politics to divert attention from inflation: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP of diverting attention from rising inflation by creating a communal atmosphere and alleged that the ruling party opposed reservation for women, backward classes, Dalits and tribals.

Asked about the BJP observing the 11th anniversary of the Muzaffarnagar riots and posters related to the violence appearing in some places, Yadav said the ruling party wanted to win elections through communal polarisation.

"Inflation is not an issue for them, nor is anything else. Look at how inflation is rising. What hasn't become expensive? They are neither accepting that inflation exists nor addressing the problem," Yadav said.

He alleged that inflation was increasing because the government was allowing its "people" to make profits and engage in corruption.

Yadav questioned the government's claims of high GDP growth, citing an incident in Jhansi where a poor man allegedly could not afford to take his wife's body home from hospital or perform her last rites, forcing him to dump the body in a river.

"As an economist rightly pointed out recently, the GDP is zero because if GDP is growing at 7.2, 7.8 or 7.9 per cent, as they claim, then why is a poor person unable to take his wife home or perform her last rites?" he asked.