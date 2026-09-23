Mayawati appoints younger nephew Ishan as BSP national coordinator, maintains no 'dynastic politics'

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday appointed Ishan Anand, younger nephew of party president Mayawati, as its new national coordinator, days after his elder brother Akash Anand was removed from all party responsibilities.

The decision was announced at a meeting of the BSP's national executive held at the party headquarters here and presided over by Mayawati, a four-time former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

However, at the meeting, Mayawati maintained the BSP was committed to staying away from "dynastic politics" in line with principles laid down by party founder Kanshi Ram and ideologue BR Ambedkar.

Ishan Anand, who has completed his LLM and legal studies, was present at the meeting along with his father and BSP national vice-president Anand Kumar. Akash Anand, who has been relieved of all party responsibilities, was not seen at the meeting.

Ishan, in his address after his appointment, thanked Mayawati for entrusting him with the "big responsibility" of national coordinator and said he would discharge it with "full honesty and dedication".

He also invoked the legacy of B R Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram and said he would work on the path shown by Mayawati, according to a BSP statement.

"She has entrusted me with the big responsibility of national coordinator in the Bahujan Samaj Party, which I will try my best to discharge with full honesty and dedication," Ishan said, assuring party workers that he would work to take forward the party's activities and would not disappoint them.