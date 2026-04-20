West Bengal polls: As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, exploitation

SAMSERGANJ: As political parties criss-cross Murshidabad promising to stop infiltration and restore names deleted during the SIR ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, 12-year-old Ruksana Khatun sits cross-legged on the mud floor of her house in Suti, rolling tobacco into tendu leaves before leaving for school.

Beside the girl, her mother Rahima Bibi works at a frantic speed. A pile of nearly 600 beedis lies in a corner. They still have 400 more to make before noon. The child is not officially a worker. On paper, she is only helping her mother.

But in Murshidabad's sprawling beedi belt -- stretching across Suti, Samserganj, Dhuliyan, Jangipur and Lalgola -- thousands of children quietly help their families meet impossible daily targets, while local contractors who control the trade also wield enormous influence over village politics.

Nearly a quarter of the country's beedi workers are concentrated in Murshidabad, where the industry forms the backbone of the local economy.

"If she doesn't help me, we cannot finish a thousand. Then they cut our payment,” Rahima said. For every 1,000 beedis rolled, the family earns between Rs 160 and Rs 180.

Murshidabad, one of India's biggest beedi hubs, is home to nearly 25 lakh people linked to the trade. In villages around Jangipur, Lalgola, Aurangabad and Dhuliyan, almost every house doubles up as a workshop.

Women sit for hours in dimly-lit rooms with piles of tobacco around them. Children help them before and after school hours, and often instead of school.

"In Murshidabad's bidi belt, childhood ends when fingers of these minors become fast enough to roll tobacco. Many girls stop attending school after class 5 or 6. Some are married off, but many begin helping their mothers full-time," said a schoolteacher in Samserganj, requesting anonymity.