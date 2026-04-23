ED alleges Mamata Banerjee used state machinery to obstruct I-PAC probe in SC

NEW DELHI:The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday alleged before the Supreme Court that there was a "complete breakdown of law and order in West Bengal" and that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee used state machinery to obstruct its probe into the I-PAC office in Kolkata in connection with a ₹2,700-crore coal smuggling case.

The submission was made by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, before a Bench of Justices P K Mishra and N V Anjaria in the I-PAC raid and probe case.

The SG further justified the maintainability of the petition filed under Article 32 by the ED and its officers against Banerjee.

"The ED seeks a CBI probe against her (Mamata Banerjee) and others for interfering in the agency's search operations conducted earlier this year against political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata," SG Mehta submitted before the apex court.

He further stated that the 'rule of law' is a part of the fundamental right to equality and when it is violated, the agency, in a representative capacity, and its officers, in both personal and official capacities, can approach the top court under Article 32 of the Constitution to seek relief.