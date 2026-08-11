Punishment alone can't prevent education irregularities; systemic reforms needed: AISA's Neha Bora

KOLKATA: Enhancing punishment alone cannot prevent irregularities caused by shortcomings in the education system, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora said in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Bora, who was on a two-day visit to the city, had joined social activist Sonam Wangchuk in a 23-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to protest the NEET paper leak and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to reporters, Bora said irregularities in education were a “systematic problem” that could not be addressed through punishment alone.

The AISA chief had also participated in the ongoing student protest against an alleged recruitment scam in Jharkhand, where the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is in power. She faced an ‘ink attack’ during the protest in Ranchi and called for greater unity among anti-BJP political forces in handling student movements.

Bora said the government's new anti-paper leak law largely dealt with what happens after an examination paper is leaked, while failing to address the structural problems that allow such incidents to occur.

Parliament passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, last month. The legislation introduces stricter jail terms of five to 10 years and fines of up to Rs 50 lakh for individuals involved in examination paper leaks.

The bill was brought by the government in response to student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with support from Left student organisations such as AISA and SFI, at Jantar Mantar.