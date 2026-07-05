TMC succession battle enters crucial phase as rival camps press claims before Election Commission on Monday

The battle for control of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to enter a decisive phase on Monday, with rival factions preparing to submit documents before the Election Commission (EC) to stake competing claims over the party's name, election symbol and organisational structure.

The contest, unprecedented in the TMC's 28-year history, is expected to test rival claims of political legitimacy and organisational control, with both camps seeking recognition as the "real" Trinamool Congress.

The EC has directed both factions to submit organisational records, documentary evidence and proof of support by 5.30 pm on July 6, following preliminary hearings held last week.

At the centre of the dispute are the party's iconic grass-and-flowers symbol, its organisational assets, finances and headquarters, all of which have become subjects of competing claims after an escalating rebellion that has rocked the party since its defeat in the Assembly elections.

While the Kalighat camp led by Mamata Banerjee is expected to rely on the party's organisational continuity and founding legacy, the dissident faction is banking on its numerical strength among legislators and elected representatives.