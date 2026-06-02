Mamata Banerjee leads Kolkata protest over alleged attacks on TMC leaders

Trinamool Congress chief and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a protest in Kolkata over alleged post-poll violence that targeted party leaders, including her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and MP Kalyan Banerjee.

Before launching the demonstration, Banerjee paid floral tributes at the statue of BR Ambedkar along with party leaders. She was also seen holding a copy of the Constitution of India before heading to the protest site.

Banerjee reached the dharna site at Esplanade's Y-channel after the TMC's appeal to hold the protest at the adjacent Rani Rashmoni Road was turned down by the Kolkata Police.

"We were not given permission to set up a stage or use microphones," Banerjee said, while addressing the crowd using a megaphone.