Rajya Sabha Chairman accepts TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray's resignation

Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Monday accepted the resignation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray from the upper house, declaring the seat vacant.

Ray had earlier met the chairman and handed over his resignation to him.

"Shri Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of West Bengal, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f.8 June, 2026," a notification from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said, announcing the vacancy of the seat.

"I have met Rajya Sabha chairman and submitted my resignation.

I have conveyed my decision to resigning from the party through WhatsApp and email to Mamata Banerjee," Ray earlier said.

"I had my tenure till 2029 in the Rajya Sabha, but I have resigned in principle from the party as it would be difficult for me to continue," he told reporters.