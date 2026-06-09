TMC brands dissidents 'traitors', says they have abandoned party workers

Trinamool Congress leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad on Tuesday accused the rebel MPs of lacking political integrity, alleging that they maintained ties with the BJP and deserted party workers during a period when they were reportedly facing harassment and political attacks.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Banerjee said the TMC had convened the briefing in response to claims by dissident MPs that they enjoyed the backing of a majority of the party’s Lok Sabha members and intended to seek recognition as a separate group.
Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a leading figure in the rebel faction, said on Monday that 20 party MPs had decided to write to Speaker Om Birla expressing their support for the NDA.
Referring to former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who stepped down from the Upper House after levelling allegations against the party, Banerjee said dissident MPs should adopt a similar course if they were dissatisfied with the organisation.
He noted that Roy had resigned after publicly criticising the party and argued that those now making allegations against the TMC should demonstrate political integrity by relinquishing their parliamentary seats.
"Those who are making allegations against the party should follow Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's example and show political morality by resigning as MPs," Banerjee said.
Banerjee also accused the rebel leaders of effectively aligning themselves with the BJP.
The two leaders noted that rebel MPs had met Union minister Bhupender Yadav in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, proving they are with the BJP.
Slamming the rebels, Kalyan Banerjee said, "They may make some jugglery of words, but people are not fools. They have changed their leader from Mamata Banerjee to Narendra Modi".
"We are very happy, this double character people have gone. I talked to Yusuf Pathan yesterday. He was in Baroda. He said Amit Shah has called him and he's coming to Delhi to meet him. Talked in the night. Amit Shah is working to break the party, he is the person," he charged.
Speaking at the conference, Azad accused the rebels of betraying the party and preparing to join hands with the BJP.
"When BJP goons attack party workers, will you support them? This is betrayal. If you want to go to the BJP, say that openly," he said.
Targeting Dastidar, Azad questioned her criticism of the party leadership and referred to the opportunities she had got within the organisation.
"Kakoli lost five elections, yet Mamata Banerjee made her an MP. You were removed as chief whip because you would not come to Parliament and would give instructions over the phone," he alleged.
"These traitors can leave, but they should never take the name of Trinamool. We were born out of struggle," Azad said.
(With inputs from PTI)