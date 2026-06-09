TMC brands dissidents 'traitors', says they have abandoned party workers

Trinamool Congress leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad on Tuesday accused the rebel MPs of lacking political integrity, alleging that they maintained ties with the BJP and deserted party workers during a period when they were reportedly facing harassment and political attacks.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Banerjee said the TMC had convened the briefing in response to claims by dissident MPs that they enjoyed the backing of a majority of the party’s Lok Sabha members and intended to seek recognition as a separate group.

Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a leading figure in the rebel faction, said on Monday that 20 party MPs had decided to write to Speaker Om Birla expressing their support for the NDA.

Referring to former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who stepped down from the Upper House after levelling allegations against the party, Banerjee said dissident MPs should adopt a similar course if they were dissatisfied with the organisation.

He noted that Roy had resigned after publicly criticising the party and argued that those now making allegations against the TMC should demonstrate political integrity by relinquishing their parliamentary seats.

"Those who are making allegations against the party should follow Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's example and show political morality by resigning as MPs," Banerjee said.

Banerjee also accused the rebel leaders of effectively aligning themselves with the BJP.

The two leaders noted that rebel MPs had met Union minister Bhupender Yadav in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, proving they are with the BJP.

Slamming the rebels, Kalyan Banerjee said, "They may make some jugglery of words, but people are not fools. They have changed their leader from Mamata Banerjee to Narendra Modi".