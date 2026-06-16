Lok Sabha Speaker to hear both TMC factions before deciding on rebel MPs’ plea

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is reviewing the status of the 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and is expected to take a decision only after hearing both sides, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Speaker’s office has sent an email to the faction aligned with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, inviting it for a formal meeting. Any decision on the rebel MPs’ request for a merger is likely to be taken only after consultations with the party’s official leadership.

The development follows a split in the TMC’s Lok Sabha contingent after 20 dissident MPs met Birla and submitted a letter seeking the merger of their group with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

Reacting sharply, TMC MP Kirti Azad termed the move “misleading” and “undemocratic”, maintaining that the party remained firmly under Banerjee’s leadership. “Our letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker clearly states that the real TMC is that of Mamata Banerjee, because the political party is hers. The letter given (by 20 rebel TMC MPs) to the Speaker is misleading,” Azad told ANI.

Kirti Azad also alleged that the rebel faction was driven by personal ambition and was facing internal discord.

“There is a rebellion among the traitors (rebel TMC MPs) over who will become a minister (MoS). The party they have merged with has no representation in Parliament. It is an unrecognised and unregistered party. It has no identity. This is not democratic,” the TMC leader said.