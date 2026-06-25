Five more rescued from Kolkata warehouse rubble; death toll at nine

Five more people were pulled out from under the debris of an under-construction warehouse in Kolkata’s Taratala area on Thursday, as rescue teams continued a challenging operation to locate those still trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

According to a statement by Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari in Assembly, nine workers have so far been declared dead, while more than 20 injured are undergoing treatment. Several others are feared trapped under massive concrete slabs and twisted iron beams more than 18 hours after the collapse.

“Those rescued earlier today were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are being assessed by doctors. Every available resource has been deployed to ensure that those trapped are located and rescued at the earliest. The operation is being carried out in a highly challenging environment, but teams are working relentlessly,” a senior official said to news agency PTI.

The rescue operation continued overnight with teams from the state administration, Kolkata Police, disaster management agencies and the Indian Army’s Eastern Command using sniffer dogs, thermal detection devices, gas cutters and heavy equipment to clear the debris.

“We are proceeding carefully because of the unstable nature of the collapsed structure,” a senior police officer said.

The warehouse, located near Brace Bridge in the Taratala area, collapsed on Wednesday afternoon while construction work was underway. Officials said the roof gave way during casting work, bringing down large sections of the structure.

The building was a leasehold property under the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, officials said. Around 30–40 people were reportedly present at the site when the collapse occurred.