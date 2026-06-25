Former Kolkata mayor denies Role in Taratala warehouse plan approval, calls signature a ‘formality’

Former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Thursday dismissed allegations linking him to the approval of the building plan for the under-construction warehouse that collapsed in Taratala, asserting that the mayor has no authority to sanction building plans.

The controversy erupted after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told the West Bengal Assembly that the sanctioned building plan bore the signature of Hakim, a senior TMC leader and former mayor.

Rejecting the charge, Hakim said he had no knowledge of the specific plan and stressed that such proposals are examined and cleared by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's Building department.

"I have no knowledge about this matter. Plans are approved by the building department. Unfortunately, I have not studied engineering, and such plans are not supposed to come to me for scrutiny. I have no idea about this particular plan. Files used to come to me only for final approval," he said.

Hakim maintained that even if his signature appeared on documents related to the project, it did not amount to technical approval.

"That is only a formality. The Building Committee comprises technical experts. The mayor has no authority in such matters. It is not within the mayor's jurisdiction to determine what is legal or illegal, nor to decide on notices issued by the Building department or demolition actions. The mayor also has no authority to sanction building plans," he said.