Kolkata warehouse collapse: Faulty building plan got nod, has ex-mayor Hakim's signature, says CM Suvendu

A day after an under-construction warehouse collapse in Kolkata killed 10 people, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday alleged that the building had received approval despite having a faulty design.

Addressing the Assembly, he said the sanctioned plan bore the signature of former Kolkata mayor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim and added that those responsible would be held accountable.

"No one will be spared," Adhikari said, while alleging that the previous TMC administration had failed to put in place modern equipment or professional emergency response teams during its 15 years in power.

The chief minister told the Assembly that nine people had died and 20 others were injured in the collapse of the warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area. However, sources at SSKM Hospital, where the injured are being treated, later said one more person had succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning, taking the death toll to 10.

A state government official said eight of the deceased had been identified so far.

In a statement in the Assembly, CM Adhikari announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of each deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured in the incident. Of the 20 injured, one is in critical condition, and four are in serious condition, the chief minister said.

Five people have been arrested so far, Adhikari said.

Those arrested have been identified as Gulzar Hossain, the supervisor of building contractor Asgar, iron structure fabricator Kamal Samanta, land lessee Sambhunath Behera, labour supplier cum trimex contractor Dibakar Bhandari and Abdul Hamid, who brokered the sanctioned plan for KMC, he said.

Efforts are being made to trace Asgar, the chief minister said in the Assembly.

He said that despite structural defects and faulty design, the building plan was approved, and the sanction bears former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim's signature. "No one will be spared," he said.

Hakim was also the state's urban development minister during the Mamata Banerjee regime.

Those found guilty in the incident will face criminal prosecution and have their properties attached to extract compensation, the chief minister said.

"There will be zero tolerance."