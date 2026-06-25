Kolkata warehouse collapse: Death toll rises to 10 as search continues for a second day

The death toll from the collapse of a warehouse under construction in Kolkata's Taratala area has risen to 10, officials said, as rescue teams continued searching through the debris nearly a day after the incident.

Five more people were rescued from the rubble on Thursday morning, taking the total number of survivors pulled out from the site to 30, according to sources involved in the operation.

Rescue workers have been using the Indian Army's advanced ground-penetrating radar (GPR) system to search for anyone who may still be trapped beneath the collapsed structure. Authorities said all available resources had been deployed as efforts continued through the night.

Those who died in the collapse have been identified as Krishna Chowdhury (30), Rohit Chowdhury (40), Rahul Chowdhury (17), Chandrama Chowdhury (60), Pappu Rajak (40), Azgar Hossain (55), Sahil Sardar (17), Ghee Kumar (17), and two others whose identities have not yet been confirmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance for the victims' families. He added the West Bengal government was working round the clock to ensure affected people received all possible assistance.

"The mishap in Kolkata yesterday is saddening. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the mishap. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," Modi said in a post on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of each deceased victim and Rs 1 lakh for each injured person.

The state administration has opened an emergency control room to coordinate relief efforts. Helpline numbers are 1070, 8697981070, 033-22143526 and 033-22535185.