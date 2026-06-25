West Bengal moves early on UCC, Bill likely to be tabled Monday

The Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal is set to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assembly on Monday during the ongoing Budget Session, advancing a key electoral promise well ahead of its stated six-month implementation timeline.

A source in the state cabinet said the decision was finalised at a Business Advisory Committee meeting held in the Assembly on Thursday evening.

The move is expected to mark a major legal and social policy shift in the state, with the BJP positioning the UCC as one of its flagship governance reforms.

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the party had pledged to implement the UCC within six months of assuming office. The commitment was prominently highlighted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah while unveiling the BJP's election manifesto, or 'Sankalp Patra', in April.

"Several states, including Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, have already implemented the UCC proposals.

Bengal will now also implement it in line with other BJP-ruled states as we had promised ahead of the elections," a minister in the Adhikari cabinet said.