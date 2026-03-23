Victory with record margin will be answer to conspiracy behind jailing me: TMC's Jyotipriya Mallick

KOLKATA: TMC leader Jyotipriya Mallick, once considered among West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's most trusted lieutenants in North 24 Parganas, believes a "record victory" in the assembly polls would be his reply to "conspiracy that led to his imprisonment" in the alleged ration distribution scam case.

Mallick, popularly known as 'Balu' among party workers, told PTI in an interview that people's verdict would be his answer to those who "tried to finish him off politically".

"My victory with a record margin will be the answer to the conspiracy that put me behind bars," the five-term MLA said.

The Habra seat in North 24 Parganas district has emerged as one of the most closely watched constituencies in the 2026 assembly polls, not only because Mallick is attempting a comeback after spending months in jail following the Enforcement Directorate's probe into the alleged ration scam but also because the BJP has turned the contest into a campaign centred around corruption allegations.

Mallick, however, brushed aside the charges and insisted that the case against him was politically motivated.

"It was a deep conspiracy by a political party, I don't even want to take their name. There was no FIR, no case against me. Yet, I was kept in custody for months. When I got bail, I was shocked to discover there was no complaint against me in any police station," he claimed.

According to him, the timing of his arrest was aimed at weakening the TMC in the politically crucial Bongaon constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"They wanted to keep me away during the Lok Sabha elections so that I could not work politically. Had I been active, Bongaon could have been won," he said.

Mallick was arrested by the ED in October 2023 in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the state's ration distribution system during his tenure as food supplies minister between 2011 and 2021.