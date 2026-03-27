Why only West Bengal has problem with SIR: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday alleged that the West Bengal government openly facilitated infiltration and said it is obvious that the state where the highest number of such people have been granted citizenship will see the most names removed during the Special Intensive Revision of voter list.

In a conversation at Times Now Summit, the home minister said the SIR is taking place in three opposition-ruled states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala -- and asked why complaints are coming only from West Bengal, where the chief minister is "openly inciting" housewives to resort to violence when officials come for the exercise.

"If the complaint is coming from only one state, then it is clear that the problem is not of the SIR process but those who are ruling the state. They know that people have decided to oust them in the election, and are making grounds to cite it as an excuse after defeat in elections that their votes were cut," he said.

Shah said one of the objectives of the SIR is to remove the names of infiltrators who have wrongly registered as voters, resulting in demographic change in a state.

"The state government, which converted the highest number of infiltrators into citizens, will see the highest number of deletions from the voter rolls as well. What is the magic in this? Bengal openly allowed infiltration, making it a security issue not only for the state but also for the entire country. People of Bengal are scared," he said.