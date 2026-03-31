BJP releases fourth list for Bengal polls, fields Soma Thakur, Santosh Pathak

KOLKATA: The BJP on Tuesday released its fourth list of 13 candidates for the West Bengal assembly polls, fielding recent Congress entrant Santosh Pathak from Chowringhee and Union minister Shantanu Thakur's wife Soma from the Matua-dominated Bagda seat as it sought to fine-tune its social arithmetic and political messaging.

With only six seats left undeclared, the party named candidates for 13 more constituencies, taking the total number of nominees declared so far to 288 for the 294-member assembly.

Among the more politically significant picks was the candidature of Soma Thakur from Bagda in North 24 Parganas district, a Matua-dominated constituency. Soma is the wife of Bongaon MP and Union minister Shantanu Thakur, and her nomination is being seen as the BJP's latest attempt to consolidate the Matua vote bank ahead of an election in which the refugee community is once again expected to play a decisive role in several seats across southern Bengal.

In central Kolkata's Chowringhee seat, the BJP fielded Santosh Pathak, a five-time Congress councillor, who had joined the party only recently after quitting the Congress. His candidature underlined the BJP's continuing attempt to expand its footprint in urban pockets by drawing leaders from rival camps.

Pathak had formally joined the BJP in the presence of state president Samik Bhattacharya on March 23.