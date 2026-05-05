Rajasthan BJP leaders role in election campaign draw attention after Bengal poll win

JAIPUR: After the BJP’s success in the West Bengal elections, attention has turned to the role of party leaders from Rajasthan in the campaign. Political discussions have highlighted their contribution, with senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore emerging as a key figure.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee in a high-profile contest, praised Rathore and his team. Adhikari said MLAs from Rajasthan worked actively during the campaign. “Under the leadership of Rajendra Rathore, eight BJP MLAs from Rajasthan came to Bhabanipur to support my election campaign. They worked tirelessly. I offer my respectful salutations to all of them,” he said.

Rathore had stepped away from active politics in Rajasthan for several months to focus on the BJP’s campaign in West Bengal. He was accompanied by eight MLAs who were involved in booth management and door-to-door outreach in the Bhabanipur constituency.

Though Rathore lost his Assembly seat in Taranagar in the 2023 Rajasthan elections, he is now being seen as a possible candidate for the Rajya Sabha or other key positions.

Other leaders from Rajasthan who were involved in the campaign include Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former minister Kailash Choudhary, MP C. P. Joshi, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. BJP organisational strategist Sunil Bansal has also been noted for his role in election management.