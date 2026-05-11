Three arrested from UP for killing of CM Suvendu Adhikari’s aide in Bengal; SIT probes wider plot

Three persons were arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, an aide of West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the killing, which took place in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district on the night of May 6. According to police, investigators tracked digital evidence and interstate links to identify the accused.

The arrested persons were identified as Vishal Srivastava, a resident of Pandiyapatti in Bihar’s Buxar district, and two others from Uttar Pradesh. Investigators suspect that one of the accused is a sharpshooter.

“This is a breakthrough. The investigation indicated that the assailants were from outside West Bengal. Based on technical surveillance, digital tracking and other inputs, members of the SIT were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” the officer told PTI.

Police said at least eight people were involved in planning and executing the murder. Investigators also believe the attackers conducted detailed reconnaissance before targeting Rath.

(WIth inputs from PTI)