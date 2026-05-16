'Our workers being subjected to atrocities': TMC's fact-finding teams visit regions affected by post-poll violence

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said its fact-finding teams, formed to gather information on the impact of post-poll violence in West Bengal, have already visited three districts in the state, where party workers were allegedly attacked by "BJP-backed goons."

The TMC formed three fact-finding teams to visit South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Hooghly districts to gather reports from party workers and supporters who allegedly faced atrocities during the violence that erupted after the results for the Assembly elections were announced on May 5.

The BJP swept the polls, winning 207 out of the 294 assembly seats in the state, while the TMC was reduced to just 80.

Speaking to reporters, the TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said one of the teams, comprising herself, was heading to Moyna, Tamluk and Haldia in Purba Medinipur district to meet party workers and their families affected by violence.

"Our workers, common people and supporters are being subjected to atrocities in several places after the poll. Many people have been forced to flee their homes. Houses have been vandalised, and several party offices remain shut," Sen said.

A team led by Sushmita Dev, and also comprising Tanmoy Ghosh, Sajda Ahmed and Prosun Banerjee, visited affected areas in the South 24 Parganas district, while another team was tasked with visiting Hooghly.

"We are trying to reach out to those who have been attacked and displaced so that we can stand by them," Sen said.