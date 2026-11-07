'Bring your bulldozers, run them over me': Mamata dares BJP after attack on Abhishek Banerjee's residence

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condemned the attack on the residence of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, daring the BJP to use its bulldozers against her and vowing to continue speaking out against "atrocities and intimidation".

Banerjee alleged that BJP-backed miscreants, accompanied by police personnel, had targeted Abhishek Banerjee's residence in the Kalighat area in the early hours.

"How many bulldozers do you have? Bring them all. If you have the courage, come and run your bulldozers over my body. I am standing right here... Run your bulldozer over my chest if you dare," she said, protesting alleged police harassment and restrictions in her neighbourhood amid the attack.

Banerjee alleged that the incident reflected a wider atmosphere of "lawlessness and intimidation" in the state.

"At 2 am or 3 am, 'BJP lumpens', along with the police, are attacking people's homes. Why are you bringing lumpen elements and attacking homes in the middle of the night," she asked.

Banerjee also accused police of blocking the lane leading to her Kalighat residence and imposing prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), disrupting preparations for the annual Kali Puja at her home.

"Our puja is going on at home. There is work to be done, but the police are blocking the lane. This is Patuapara, where idols are made. Why are you preventing people from carrying out their activities," she asked.

She alleged that a separate Kali Puja had been permitted on the main road, obstructing access to her residence and inconveniencing residents.